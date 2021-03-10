Cherry Blossoms

Storm Team4: Cherry Blossoms Expected to Peak April 4-9

Peak bloom typically happens near late March to early April, but weather is a big factor in that

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the weather begins to warm, D.C.'s cherry trees are finding their way to bloom. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper is predicting the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen April 4-9.

With temperatures running cooler than normal this month, Draper said the blossoms have yet to hit their first of six stages. The final stage is peak bloom, which typically happens near late March to early April — but weather plays a big role in that. 

“Over the next few days, our temperatures should help push the trees into at least stage one,” Draper said.

By the way: If you're feeling like you'd already heard about predicted bloom dates, you're not imagining things. The National Park Service also makes its own prediction about the blossoms each year. Earlier this month, the park service announced it's expecting peak bloom April 2-5.

With the National Cherry Blossom Festival quickly approaching, people will be able to watch the blossoms live on the festival's #BloomCam, which will be on the festival's website. 

This year's festival will have a variety of virtual and outdoor events to allow for social distancing.

