DC-Area Weather Today: Muggy With Potential for Strong Storms

Tropical Storm Elsa poured rain and brought heavy winds to parts of the D.C. area. The storm is flying north, but Friday brings more rain and storm chances.

Grab an umbrella in case of a few showers Friday morning. There's also a 60% chance of afternoon storms.

The rest of the day, the DMV can expect partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy with temperatures approaching 90°.

After 2 p.m., a cold front could bring more showers and scattered thunderstorms to D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Some of these could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Saturday is shaping up as the best day of the weekend to head to the beach or pool. It will be partly sunny and less humid with temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Sunday, humidity returns and temps will near 90° again amid cloudy skies.

A warm front will lift through the area on Sunday, so be prepared for some more showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Heading into this work week, temperatures stay in the 90s with muggy conditions.

Keep your umbrella handy because afternoon thunderstorms are possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance is on Monday afternoon.

