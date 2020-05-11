Asian Giant Hornets

By Andrea Swalec

Here's a look at the world's largest hornet, which was found in late 2019 in Washington state.

Elaine Thompson/AFP via Getty Images
Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, bottom, a sample sent from Japan and brought in for research, next to a native bald-faced hornet collected in a trap on May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Washington.
Elaine Thompson/AFP via Getty Images
Dead Asian giant hornets, queens lined-up on top and the smaller workers below, all samples brought in for research, are displayed with a field notebook on May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Washington.
Elaine Thompson/AFP via Getty Images
Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample sent from Japan and brought in for research, on May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Washington.
Elaine Thompson/AFP via Getty Images
Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample sent from Japan and brought in for research, on May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Washington.

