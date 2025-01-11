Arlington substitute teacher charged with sexual relationship with student

A substitute teacher with Arlington Public Schools had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student, Arlington County police said.

Police arrested 47-year-old Timothy McGhee of Alexandria Friday and charged him with a sex offense.

The investigation started a week earlier when police learned of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a girl and McGhee, who was assigned to Washington-Liberty High School, that began in September 2022, police said.

Washington-Liberty’s principal sent a message to families Friday, saying, in part, “Our top priority is always the safety of our students. We take every report seriously and school officials are cooperating with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation.”

Arlington GOP Chairman Matthew Hurtt posted on X that McGhee previously ran for Virginia State Senate.

“There are few in society more vulnerable than school children,” the post reads. “The alleged actions of an Arlington substitute teacher and former candidate for state senate 14 years ago are reprehensible.”

Anyone with information about the case or any additional victims should call police at 703-228-4244 or anonymously to Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

