6 people hurt in Aspen Hill bus crash

Six people were hurt in a crash between a Montgomery County Ride On bus and a car in the Aspen Hill area on Sunday night, authorities said.

The bus and car crashed at Layhill and Bel Pre roads. Emergency crews were called at about 7:55 p.m.

Three people on the bus and three people in the car, including a 16-year-old, were taken to hospitals.

Police did not immediately say who is believed to have caused the crash. An investigation is underway.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Roads in the area were closed.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.