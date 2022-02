D.C. police are asking for the public's help identifying a small boy who was found Thursday.

The five-year-old boy may be named Maurice, police said. He was found shortly before noon in the 6300 block of 14th Street NW, police said.

Police said he is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information about him or his parent or guardian is asked to call 202-727-9099.