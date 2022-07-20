Washington DC

4 Killed in String of Shootings in DC

Three of the shootings happened Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, D.C., police say

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

Five shootings in D.C. left four people dead on Tuesday.

During the first shooting around 11:30 a.m. on 2nd Street NE, a 14-year-old boy was hit in the backside, police said.
He is expected to survive.

Then, D.C. police and medics responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE at about 1:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a woman inside who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim, Audora Williams, was a mother of five, family members told News4.

A woman and two men were killed in three separate shootings in D.C. News4's Walter Morris spoke to the woman's family.

Children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they were not hurt, police said.

A couple of hours later, a man was shot at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Wheeler Road SE, police said. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died, police said.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers and medics went to the 400 block of Burbank Street SE for reports of a shooting. They found a man who was shot, and he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Later Tuesday night, 34-year-old Shelton Robinson was found dead in the parking lot of the Paradise at Parkside apartment complex in the 3600 block of Jay Street NE.

"It's a scary situation," a resident at the apartment complex said. "It just was like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow."

"Honestly, I attribute it to a lot of people getting into arguments and not knowing how to deal with it without using a firearm," said Capt. Kevin Kentish, who is on the Homicide Squad for the Metropolitan Police Department.

As of Wednesday, there have been 119 murders in D.C. At the same time last year there were 102 murders.

