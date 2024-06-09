4 injured in shooting, 1 police officer injured in crash after SE DC investigation takes chaotic turn

5 people were injured in Southeast D.C. on Sunday evening, after a shooting investigation descended into chaos when one of the police officers called to the scene was involved in a car crash nearby.

In total, three adult men and a teenage girl were injured in the shooting, which took place in the Fairlawn neighborhood in Southeast D.C.

Just before 6:15 p.m., D.C. police were called to the scene of a shooting investigation on Minnesota Avenue SE. Officers arriving at that scene found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

As police investigated the incident, they connected an adult man and a teenage girl at a hospital to the same shooting, D.C. Police told News4.

While the investigation continued, a police officer driving to the scene of the shooting was involved in a car crash with two other cars. That officer was injured in the crash, which also left the police cruiser totaled.

None of the people injured have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Footage from the scene showed over 80 evidence markers on the street at the site of the shooting.

The details of what led to the shooting are not yet clear. There is also not yet a clear cause of the car crash.