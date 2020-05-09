2 Dead, 1 Hurt After Domestic Crime in Lanham: Police

A woman and man are dead and another woman is hurt after what police describe as a domestic incident late Friday in Lanham, Maryland.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

Prince George’s County police responded to the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive, a residential area, at about 11:15 p.m. They found two women and a man with gunshot wounds. The man and one of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Information was not immediately released on a suspect.

