2 Children, 1 Adult Hit by Vehicle in Southeast DC

Wednesday is national Walk to School Day, which is aimed at “highlighting the importance of safe, active travel"

By NBC Washington Staff

Two children and an adult are hurt after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday in Southeast D.C. 

They were hit at Mississippi Avenue and Wheeler Road SE. Police and medics responded at about 9:30 a.m., police said. 

All three people were taken to a hospital. Information on their condition and details on what happened were not immediately released, nor were the ages of the children.

The driver who hit the children remained on the scene, police said. 

Wednesday is national Walk to School Day, which is aimed at “highlighting the importance of safe, active travel." It’s unclear if the children were headed to school.

D.C. Council Member Mary Cheh, chair of the council’s transportation committee, called pedestrian crashes a “policy failing.” “Drivers must recognize the incredible responsibility it is to drive a car and the District & @DDOTDC @DCVisionZero must do more and to implement Vision Zero changes with the greatest urgency,” she said in a tweet.

