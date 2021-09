A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed Monday in Northeast D.C., police said.

The girl was riding a bike or scooter in the 1400 block of Irving Street NE and was struck by a van, D.C. police said. Officers were called about 7 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the van stayed and cooperated with police. It’s not clear if they will be charged, police said.

