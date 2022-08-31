15-Year-Old Shot 2 Students Outside Northeast DC School: Police

A 15-year-old boy shot and wounded two fellow students outside a high school in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The school was put on lockdown.

The two students, both boys, were taken to a hospital with injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Robert Contee said. The suspect was arrested and faces charges.

Officers responded to IDEA Public Charter School, in the 1000 block of 45th Street NE, just before 10 a.m. Officers found two teen boys with gunshot wounds and took them to a hospital.

The school was put on lockdown after “a shooting in the neighborhood,” a message on the school’s website at about 11:15 a.m. said.

According to the initial investigation, a student arrived at the school earlier Wednesday not wearing the proper uniform. School officials offered to help, but the student declined and left, Contee said.

About 15 minutes later, two other students arrived and tried to bypass a security officer who was operating a metal detector wand. When the officer challenged the boys about being checked, they left.

The three students then clashed outside the school, and the 15-year-old boy pulled out a gun and opened fire, Contee said. The two other students were hit.

It was unclear if the shooter was the student who arrived not in uniform or one of the students who tried to bypass security.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. It’s very tragic that we’re seeing firearms in the hands of young people who should not have them,” Contee said.

The police chief thanked the security officer for making sure no other students were hurt.

Ninth graders at IDEA headed back to school on Aug. 24, the school’s website says. Students in grades 10 through 12 returned on Monday.

About a half-hour before the shooting outside IDEA and two miles south, another teen boy was shot and wounded.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue SE, about a block-and-a-half from a D.C. public school, and found a teen boy shot inside a building, Contee said. The shooting occurred after an apparent dispute, according to the initial investigation.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and was in surgery.

Police are consulting DC Housing Authority officials during the investigation, Contee said. No information on an arrest or suspect was immediately released.

