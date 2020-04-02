missing child

13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC

Avyona Holland was last seen on March 30

By Sydney Coplin

avyona holland
Metropolitan Police Department

A 13-year-old girl has been missing from Southeast D.C. since Monday. Police are investigating her disappearance.

The Youth and Family Services Division is leading the investigation.

Avyona Holland was last seen in the 800 block of Barnaby Street at about 6 p.m. 

She is a black female standing at about 5'5" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater and gray, pink and white shoes. 

Police say this case is not related to the disappearance of another 13-year-old in Southeast D.C.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 202-727-9099.

