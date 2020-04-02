missing child

13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Southeast DC

Gabriel Jones has been missing since March 24

By Sydney Coplin

gabriel jones
Metropolitan Police Department

A 13-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. has been missing for over a week.

The Youth and Family Services Division of the Metropolitan Police Department is leading this investigation.

Gabriel Jones disappeared from the 600 block of Elmira Street on March 24. He was last seen at about noon that day.

He is a black male and stands at 5'1" and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police say this case is not related to the disappearance of another 13-year-old in Southeast D.C.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 202-727-9099.

This article tagged under:

missing childSoutheast DCYouth and Family Services Division
