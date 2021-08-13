11-Year-Old Girl Missing From DC

An 11-year-old girl is missing from D.C., and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Desirnae Clay was last seen in the 3300 block of 18th Street SE at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was reported missing about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Desirnae is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds. She has brown eyes, honey brown hair in a ponytail, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with cartoon charters on the front, blue jeans and red, white and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

