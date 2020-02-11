1 Killed in Southeast DC House Fire

One person was killed Tuesday morning when a house caught fire in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Firefighters were called about 5:20 a.m. and sent to the 600 block of Darrington Street Southeast for a fire on the second floor of a semi-detached, two-story house.

The victim was found in the room where the blaze began, D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Maggiolo said.

D.C. firefighters say cluttered conditions made it more difficult to fight the fire.

Two others have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, D.C. Fire says.

Firefighters found smoke detectors on the scene, but haven't determined whether they were working. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rain was not a factor in starting the fire, Maggiolo said.