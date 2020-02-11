Local
Southeast DC

1 Killed in Southeast DC House Fire

Cluttered conditions were found at the home on Darrington Street Southeast

By Juliana Valencia and Sophia Barnes

By Juliana Valencia and Sophia Barnes

One person was killed Tuesday morning when a house caught fire in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Firefighters were called about 5:20 a.m. and sent to the 600 block of Darrington Street Southeast for a fire on the second floor of a semi-detached, two-story house.

The victim was found in the room where the blaze began, D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Local

Maryland 54 mins ago

Maryland Inmate Died From Ulcer After Complaining of Pain

politics 2 hours ago

House Committee to Meet on DC Statehood Bill

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Maggiolo said.

D.C. firefighters say cluttered conditions made it more difficult to fight the fire.

Two others have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, D.C. Fire says.

Firefighters found smoke detectors on the scene, but haven't determined whether they were working. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rain was not a factor in starting the fire, Maggiolo said.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCDC Fire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us