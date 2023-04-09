1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Laurel Shooting

One person was killed and another was shot in Prince George’s County on Sunday, and authorities are working to find suspects and understand what led to the gunfire.

The shots were fired at around 4:35 p.m. in the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane in Laurel, Maryland, at an apartment complex just off of Contee Road.

It happened just as many families were home marking the Easter holiday.

When officers arrived, they immediately found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A few moments later, while searching the scene and talking to neighbors, officers located a second man inside a stairwell.

He had trauma to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

News4 is working to learn the ages of both victims and if they knew one another.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.