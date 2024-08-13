Health

FDA warns against using unapproved smelling salts claiming to boost energy, alertness

Seizures, migraines and vomiting are among the symptoms the FDA says some people have had after using the products.

By Gina Cook

Unapproved drugs marketed to promote alertness and boost energy can sometimes lead to seizures, migraines and vomiting, among other problematic symptoms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

The FDA issued an alert to consumers on Aug. 6 about inhalants, also known as smelling salts, that primarily contain ammonia, which can quickly irritate the eyes, nose and throat, cause coughing and constrict the airway.

Seven companies have received warning letters from the FDA, including:

  • Ward Smelling Salts
  • Ammonia Sport Inc.
  • Skull Smash LLC
  • Spirochaete Research Labs, LLC aka Scitus Laboratory Products
  • Innovative Formulations, LLC dba Insane Labz
  • Native Salts LLC
  • Nose Slap LLC
The FDA says the companies haven't demonstrated the products are safe or effective for their intended uses.

Many of the companies market their products to athletes, saying phrases such as, “Uncap, Sniff, Perform," and "boost performance in sports!" on their labels, websites and social media accounts, the FDA said.

Last May, the administration warned consumers about Nose Slap and Soul Slap products.

Go here for more information from the FDA.

