FDA warns against using unapproved smelling salts claiming to boost energy, alertness

Unapproved drugs marketed to promote alertness and boost energy can sometimes lead to seizures, migraines and vomiting, among other problematic symptoms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

The FDA issued an alert to consumers on Aug. 6 about inhalants, also known as smelling salts, that primarily contain ammonia, which can quickly irritate the eyes, nose and throat, cause coughing and constrict the airway.

Seven companies have received warning letters from the FDA, including:

Ward Smelling Salts

Ammonia Sport Inc.

Skull Smash LLC

Spirochaete Research Labs, LLC aka Scitus Laboratory Products

Innovative Formulations, LLC dba Insane Labz

Native Salts LLC

Nose Slap LLC

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The FDA says the companies haven't demonstrated the products are safe or effective for their intended uses.

Many of the companies market their products to athletes, saying phrases such as, “Uncap, Sniff, Perform," and "boost performance in sports!" on their labels, websites and social media accounts, the FDA said.

Last May, the administration warned consumers about Nose Slap and Soul Slap products.

Go here for more information from the FDA.