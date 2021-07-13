40. Nevada

Economic Profile
Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat
Population: 3,138,259
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 10.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.8%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 50.48 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, negative/AA+, negative
Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands
