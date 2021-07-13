Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Nevada

40. Nevada

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Population: 3,138,259

Money Report

Make It 9 mins ago

CC Sabathia on the Money Advice He'd Give His Younger Self: ‘Save as Much Money as Possible'

Markets 16 mins ago

Inflation Just Jumped the Most in Years, Yet Markets Are Largely Ignoring It. Here's Why

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 10.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.8%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 50.48 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, negative/AA+, negative

Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

NevadaSpecial ReportsTop States For Business
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us