4 hurt after tractor-trailer crashes into Woodbridge condo building

A tractor-trailer slammed into a condo building in Woodbridge, Virginia, after a crash involving several vehicles left four people hurt, authorities say. No one inside the building was reported to have been injured.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the Moorings of Occoquan Condominiums in the 12700 block of Gordon Boulevard (VA-123) on Monday morning, Prince William County’s fire department said.

Chopper4 video shows wreckage from a violent crash. A pickup truck flipped onto its side near the front end of a tractor-trailer and the corner of the brick building. A crushed car, van and SUV could be seen nearby, plus trees that appeared to have been knocked down.

Five people were evaluated for injuries and four were taken to hospitals, the fire department said.

No one inside the condo building was hurt, the fire department said. Several residents are expected to be displaced by the crash.

Fire and rescue crews were working to shore up the building. The building received moderate damage and will be evaluated, officials said.

Gordon Boulevard was closed in both directions between I-95 and Admiral Drive, Prince William County police said before 9 a.m. The roadway was still shut down near noon, and officials said to expect an extended closure.

No information was immediately released on why the tractor-trailer driver may have crashed.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

