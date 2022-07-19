White House tours

White House Resumes Full Tour Schedule

You can request a White House tour through your member of Congress

By Associated Press

The White House
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House will resume a full schedule of public tours starting Tuesday, about two years after they were suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Free tours of the executive mansion were suspended when President Joe Biden took office, as officials tightened virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They resumed on a limited basis, being held only Friday and Saturday mornings, on April 15, and will return to their normal schedule from Tuesday through Saturday, excluding federal holidays, beginning on July 19.

They will now be offered Tuesdays through Saturdays, excluding federal holidays.

There will still be some COVID-19 protocols to enter the White House. Face masks will also be made available for visitors who want them, though use will be optional.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You can request a tour through your member of Congress. Reservation requests must be made 21 to 90 days before your visit.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 13 hours ago

DC Has Highest Monkeypox Cases Per Capita: The News4 Rundown

Arlington County 29 mins ago

Washington-Liberty High School Locks Down, Fireworks Found: Police

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

White House toursThings to Do DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us