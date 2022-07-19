White House Resumes Full Tour Schedule

The White House will resume a full schedule of public tours starting Tuesday, about two years after they were suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Free tours of the executive mansion were suspended when President Joe Biden took office, as officials tightened virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They resumed on a limited basis, being held only Friday and Saturday mornings, on April 15, and will return to their normal schedule from Tuesday through Saturday, excluding federal holidays, beginning on July 19.

There will still be some COVID-19 protocols to enter the White House. Face masks will also be made available for visitors who want them, though use will be optional.

You can request a tour through your member of Congress. Reservation requests must be made 21 to 90 days before your visit.