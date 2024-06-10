Photos: Scenes from the 2024 Capital Pride Parade

Thousands of members of the Capital Region's LGBTQIA+ community and allies showed off their pride on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in the annual Capital Pride Parade. The parade route stretched nearly 2 miles from 14th and T streets NW to 6th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Marchers were greeted by throngs of supporters along the route. This year's parade was on a new route as a test run for World Pride being held in Washington, D.C. in 2025.

Photographer Robin Fader captured these photos from along the parade route.