NBC4-T44 Friday Fun Show and Tell!

You’ve allowed others into your home through conference calls since we’ve shifted to #WFH. We asked that you show us something at home that holds special meaning to you. Here they are! Thanks to everyone who submitted!
Andrea Swalec — I kept and framed my pink, plastic Moroccan national ID card from the year I lived in Rabat, Morocco, on a Fulbright grant. The front is in French, the back is in Arabic, I’m 22 and my hair is short! Seeing it reminds me of how free I felt. That’s a little different from lockdown life now, but we’ll be back to living bigger lives in no time.
Rachel Gordon — This submission is meaningful to share with my NBC fam because this is my WFH space. It's a sewing machine "desk" that was my great grandmother's dating back to the 1950s. I vividly remember my grandpa using it. I inherited it after he died. As you can see, it doubles as a work space when the sewing machine is folded down. When I'm not working, I sew masks as a creative outlet. In addition, on the wall above where I sit are watercolor paintings I found by my grandfather. He signed them, too. I look at these every day as I work, and they bring me comfort and joy. We used to paint together. I feel his presence. I hope I can continue sewing and other creative hobbies that I haven't made as much time for throughout quarantine and thereafter.
Doreen Gentzler — With help from a landscaper, we planted a bunch of perennials in our yard last spring. Now that we’re at home all the time, it’s making us really happy to watch all these new plants sprout and bloom!
Pamela Leahigh — On the fifth anniversary of Conan O’Brien’s hosting Late Night, Arch Campbell went to NYC and interviewed him. This was 1998. For some reason during the interview, Conan gave Arch a sombrero which he brought back to DC. Back then we had a silent auction in the first floor hallway each year to raise money for the Just for One scholarship. I usually offered up a batch of baked goods. Other people did lunches. Vance might have done a round of golf. Arch auctioned off the sombrero. Lucky for me, no one knew where it was from. I bid on it and ended up winning it. It has been kept on a high shelf in all my homes since then. Every time I see it, it makes me smile because it reminded me of Arch and Conan. No one is allowed to touch it unless they are very special. I knew how much Andrew admired Conan O’Brien so one time when he was over to have drinks and watch the sunset, I let him try it on. This is one of my favorite pictures of him. Now the sombrero makes me smile even more because it will always tie Andrew and Conan together. I think Andrew would really like that.
Melissa Mollet — Back when Melissa was dating her future husband, she bought him a piece of sports memorabilia: a ticket to the Thrilla in Manila. She got it for $8 on eBay — what a steal! She was proud of herself and was so excited to give it to him. When he looked at it, he said, “Melissa, the Thrilla in Manila was in the Philippines. This says Fort Wayne, Indiana.” It turns out that the ticket was for *a viewing event* of the Thrilla in Manila. He now keeps it in the man cave and it’s one of their favorite things in the house.
Janette Luviano — This is what helps me make it through the day at home! Knowing happy hour is only a step away!! 😂 #BarCart
Jenny Darling — No caption needed.
Will Avila — These are some of my plants in a family photo on watering day. When I moved to DC, I left all my woodworking gear behind and needed a new apartment-friendly hobby. Learning to keep these plants alive and thriving over the last two years has been very rewarding. They bring life and nature into my home, and that’s why they’re special to me.
Sophia Barnes — This shows a small fraction of my magnet collection! My sister has most of the ones we’ve collected from every place we’ve gone to since we were kids.
Mona Nabili — One of my favorite possessions, loving football as I do, this was a fantastic and unexpected surprise. NBC Universal held a companywide contest: send in your most creative football photo. I entered and won the grand prize which is this fantastic Sunday Night Football autographed by all the on-air talent.