NBC4 Celebrates Black History

NBC4 continues to celebrate our diverse community with special programming during Black History Month.

Black History Month is recognized nationally in February as a time to reflect on historical and cultural achievements by African Americans in U.S. history.

NBC4 is honoring Black History Month in a variety of exciting ways. On Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. we broadcast an NBC network special, hosted by Lester Holt: "Talk Stoop: Modern Day History Makers."

And on Feb. 25 at 9:30 a.m. News4 presents a commemorating Black History Month special.

Be sure to get active on social media this month, using hashtag #NBCBLK28 to celebrate the NBCBLK28, people who are "redefining what it means to be young, gifted, and unapologetically black."

NBC4 is proud to continuously celebrate our region's diversity with the help of our partner, the Washington Regional Transplant Community.