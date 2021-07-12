Heat Index to Hit 102 in DC Area; Storms Likely This Week

The D.C. area will swelter in potentially dangerous heat on Monday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index that’s set to hit 102 degrees.

Storm Team4 is tracking high temperatures all week and a chance of storms, especially midweek and this weekend.

A thunderstorm or two is possible north and west of D.C. after 4 p.m. Monday, Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said Monday morning. Frederick, Maryland, Leesburg, Hagerstown and Winchester may be affected. There’s a 20% chance of storms overall. Most storm chances all week will fall during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures are set to be in the mid-90s all week. D.C. activated its heat emergency plan and opened cooling centers Monday through Wednesday. Go here if you or someone else need someplace to go to cool down.

(7/11 at 6:08PM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for DC for Monday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 14. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat, https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/hSv4nztnpD — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 11, 2021

Wednesday has the highest chance of storms so far, at 60%. Thursday should be clear. There’s a 40% chance of showers Friday.

Then, the weekend could be stormy. There’s a 60% chance of storms so far.

