NBC4/T44 EXPO LOGO HUNT SWEEPSTAKES

NBC4/T44 HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO LOGO HUNT 2021 SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

March 19, 2021—March 20, 2021

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside WRC Geographic Viewing Area and where prohibited. The NBC4/T44 Health and Fitness Expo Logo Hunt Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on March 19, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. ET and end on March 20, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the (i) the District of Columbia; (ii) the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, King George, Loudoun, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, and Westmoreland in the state of Virginia; (iii) the counties of Allegany, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington in the state of Maryland; (iv) the counties of Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan in the state of West Virginia; or, (v) the county of Fulton in the state of Pennsylvania (collectively, the “WRC Geographic Viewing Area”), who are registered attendees of the NBC4/T44 Health and Fitness Expo, which is scheduled to take place on March 19, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. ET to 8:00 P.M. ET and March 20, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. ET to 5:00 P.M. ET, and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of the majority in their state as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period, and are physically present at Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WRC, 4001 Nebraska Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“TKCS”) and Universal Television LLC (collectively, the “Prize Providers”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. Grand Prize Winner must attend the Event by May 28, 2021 (or on such other date designated by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider), or Prize will be forfeited.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, visit https://nbc4t44expo.vfairs.com/ (the “Website”), log into the Website using your registration email address and password, and click on either one (1) NBC4 “Peacock” logo or one (1) T44 “T” logo (the “Entry”). The logos are located in the seven (7) Health Zone Halls - Healthy Body, Healthy Mind, Healthy Exercise, Healthy Nutrition, Healthy Living, Healthy Family, and Healthy Aging. Entrants must only click on one (1) logo to satisfy the Entry requirements.

Registration to attend the NBC4/T44 Health and Fitness Expo is required to enter the Sweepstakes.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before March 20, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy, and follow the procedures indicated.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about March 30, 2021, eleven (11) potential winners, one (1) grand prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) and ten (10) first prize winners (“First Prize Winners,” each a “First Prize Winner”), will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Grand Prize Winner and First Prize Winners will be referred to herein as “Winner” or “Winners” unless otherwise noted. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify the potential Winner at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of Entry. Sponsors may share potential Winners’ name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or Prize Providers, as applicable, if necessary. PotentialWinners may be required to provide, execute and return any information or documents as requested by Sponsors, including, without limitation, an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within three (3) days of such notification. In addition, the Grand Prize Winner may be required to sign a TKCS audience release. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize (defined below) per person, family, or household regardless of Prize type.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) grand prize (“Grand Prize”) and ten (10) first prizes awarded (“First Prizes”, each a “First Prize”) awarded.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive a Grand Prize consisting of the opportunity for Winner and one guest (“Guest”) to virtually attend a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show (“Event”) between April 7, 2021 and May 28, 2021, or such other as date designated by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Prize is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Restrictions may apply. Guest must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period.

Each First Prize Winner will receive one (1) First Prize consisting of: one (1) TKCS mug, one (1) TKSC drinkware item (as determined by Prize Providers, one (1) TKCS notebook, one (1) TKCS tote bag, and one (1) TKCS magnet.

Grand Prize and First Prizes will be referred to herein as “Prize” or “Prizes” unless otherwise noted. Prizes will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Grand Prize is zero dollars ($0). The ERV of each First Prize is twenty dollars ($20). The ERV of all Prizes is two hundred dollars ($200). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prizes may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winners. Prize cannot be transferred by Winners or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winners. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Grand Prize Winner must attend the Event by May 28, 2021 (or on such other date designated by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider), or Prize will be forfeited. Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors’ control and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event is subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. Sponsors reserve the right to change the date and time of Event subject to production exigencies. Grand Prize Winner and Guest, if any, must comply with all applicable venue rules and regulations in connection with Prize. If Grand Prize Winner chooses to attend the event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Grand Prize Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return a release of liability, TKSC audience release, and, where legal, a publicity release (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after April 6, 2021, send an email to Mona Nabili at Mona.Nabili@nbcuni.com with “NBC4/T44 Health and Fitness Expo Logo Hunt Sweepstakes” in the subject line to be received by June 6, 2021.