coronavirus

Working From Home Likely to Stick Around, Study Shows

A new study shows that employers expect less than a third of their employees to return back to the office the first quarter this year

By Adam Tuss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Working in D.C. will continue to look different for the greater part of this year due to the coronavirus, a new study shows.

Employers expect less than a third of their employees to physically be in the office in the first quarter of this year, but by the fall, they expect 75% of their staff to be back, according to a study by the Greater Washington Partnership and Ernst & Young.

The District is second only to San Francisco when it comes to the ability to work remotely, so for many residents, the choice about going back to the office may be theirs to make.

Local

debt relief 53 mins ago

Drowning in Debt? Be Careful Who You Turn to for Help

capitol riot 1 hour ago

New Charges in US Capitol Riot

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Architect Brandon Blunt still goes into the office, but he’s an exception.

“It’s going to be interesting when they all come back, 'cause I kind of have it to myself right now,” he said.

School is a main catalyst for getting people back to work. If kids are not going back to school on a regular basis, employers cannot expect their workforce to be coming in, according to the study.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCworking from home
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us