Working From Home Likely to Stick Around, Study Shows

Working in D.C. will continue to look different for the greater part of this year due to the coronavirus, a new study shows.

Employers expect less than a third of their employees to physically be in the office in the first quarter of this year, but by the fall, they expect 75% of their staff to be back, according to a study by the Greater Washington Partnership and Ernst & Young.

The District is second only to San Francisco when it comes to the ability to work remotely, so for many residents, the choice about going back to the office may be theirs to make.

Architect Brandon Blunt still goes into the office, but he’s an exception.

“It’s going to be interesting when they all come back, 'cause I kind of have it to myself right now,” he said.

School is a main catalyst for getting people back to work. If kids are not going back to school on a regular basis, employers cannot expect their workforce to be coming in, according to the study.