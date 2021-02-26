Speed Camera Missing in Montgomery County

A speed camera disappeared in Montgomery County, police said Friday.

A technician who services the camera and downloads information from the unit arrived at the 4000 block of East West Highway, west of Connecticut Avenue, and found the camera missing, police said. The technician called police around 8:30 a.m.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The camera is the size of a small refrigerator and weighs around 200 pounds.

It was positioned along the road before it disappeared, police said.