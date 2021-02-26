Montgomery County

Speed Camera Missing in Montgomery County

The camera was positioned along the side of the road, police said

By Camille Furst

A montgomery county police cruiser
NBCWashington

A speed camera disappeared in Montgomery County, police said Friday.

A technician who services the camera and downloads information from the unit arrived at the 4000 block of East West Highway, west of Connecticut Avenue, and found the camera missing, police said. The technician called police around 8:30 a.m.

The camera is the size of a small refrigerator and weighs around 200 pounds.

It was positioned along the road before it disappeared, police said.

