‘Living Statue' Targeting President Trump Pops Up in DC's Freedom Plaza

A "living statue" titled "The Poser" was put up in D.C.'s Freedom Plaza on Friday in protest to President Donald Trump's response to demonstrations over racial injustice.

The display was created by the Trump Statue Initiative, which says it aims to allow artists to "share their point of view on our 45th President's most notoriously self-serving, narcissistic and racist moments."

One of the performers appeared to be dressed up as Trump holding up a book, similarly to how he held up a Bible outside St. John's Church after having protesters cleared from the area.

Federal law enforcement cleared protesters out of Lafayette Square on June 1 before President Donald Trump walked from the White House Rose Garden to St. John’s Church, where he just stood outside the house of worship posing for his own cameras while brandishing a closed Bible.

There was also someone in the display who appeared to be a law enforcement officer raising a baton and kneeling over someone lying in their back with a Black Lives Matter sign.

On the evening of June 1, law enforcement used pepper balls and smoke canisters to clear the way for the president through crowds of protesters near the White House.

"Living statues, to us, are a unique form of art that silently graces the streets of America. Unlike traditional statues, these works of art have a unique ability to create a sense of now and urgency," the group's site says.

The initiative is run by Bryan Buckley, an Academy Award-nominated writer and director.

The art display was unveiled Friday with additional live performances not a part of the piece, including violinist Celeste Vee. The initiative's site said she played pop music that artists banned the Trump reelection campaign from playing at rallies.