Washington Gas Requests Rate Increase

A consumer group is warning about a possible rate hike for Washington Gas customers after the parent company of Washington Gas submitted a request to increase rates and charges.

If it goes through, customers in Washington, D.C., can expect to see the average bill go up by 30%, or about $13 every month.

Washington Gas says it needs $26 million more to cover pay for expenses including inflation, employee costs and replacing pipes.

If the plan is approved, higher rates would take effect in January 2021. Washington Gas says they last requested to increase rates in 2016.

Washington Gas serves about 165,000 customers in D.C. The District government must approve the rate increase.