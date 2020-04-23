Virginia Sen. Mark Warner Causes Tuna Melt-Down

A lot of us are forced to do a little more home cooking due to the pandemic. And for some, that's not a good thing.

Take Virginia Senator Mark Warner for example.

He decided to show off his cooking skills by teaching us all how to make his "famous" tuna melt. On camera and for the whole world to see, Warner loads untoasted bread with mayonnaise, plops undrained tuna straight from the can and adds two slices of medium cheddar.

Then he microwaved it.

And let's just say, the internet had a meltdown.

The whole thing created a scene on social media. Fellow Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted, "Mark—we need to talk. Call. Please. Your friend KDH."

"Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio told Warner to pack his knives.

Warner, who is running for re-election, took it in stride and even leveraged some political capital from what one commenter called "the foulest sandwich I have ever seen."

If I can get enough retweets for my plan with @BernieSanders @SenDougJones & @SenBlumenthal to guarantee paychecks for every rank-and-file worker in America (including restaurant workers), I promise to never make you people watch me cook another tuna melt. pic.twitter.com/RKMSNZLZLy https://t.co/uGSw0I8ZLK — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 22, 2020

And let's be clear: This is far, so far, from the best cuisine that Virginia has to offer.