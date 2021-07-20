Virginia Home Depot Evacuated Due to Man With Knife

A Home Depot store in Northern Virginia was evacuated Tuesday morning after a man inside harmed himself, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after Fairfax County police spoke to him for hours in the store on Little River Turnpike near Braddock Road, in the Lincolnia area, county police said. No other injuries were reported.
Police were called to the store just after 8 a.m. Shoppers and employees were cleared from the store about 20 minutes later. The man, who had a knife, remained inside.
The police presence was heavy as officers tried to negotiate with the man, according to a News4 photographer on the scene. Employees in orange aprons stood across the street.
The man did not work at the store, police said.
The police department initially told people to avoid the area. Roads had reopened as of about 10:30 a.m. The store and parking lot will remain closed during the investigation, police said.
Listed hours say the store opened at 6 a.m.
If you or a loved one are in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides confidential help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 800-273-8255.
