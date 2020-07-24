Pepco

United Medical Center Hit by Power Outage; ICU Patients Moved

By NBC Washington Staff

United Medical Center in D.C.
File photo of United Medical Center on Aug. 31, 2017

United Medical Center in Southeast D.C. is under a power outage Friday and patients in the intensive-care unit have been moved to another hospital. Generators are running but some areas have no power.

The power outage hit the hospital Thursday night amid storms in the region, spokeswoman Toya Carmichael said. It comes on an 80-degree day amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Three backup generators are running for the hospital and temperatures in most areas are cool, Carmichael said. There are areas that do not have power. 

Surgeries will be canceled for the day if necessary. 

Pepco’s outage map shows an outage in the area of the hospital that was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. There’s no estimate yet for when power at the hospital will be restored. 

