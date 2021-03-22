Two Dead in Rollover Crash on BW Parkway

Two people died and two others were seriously injured early Monday in a rollover crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS crews were dispatched about 1 a.m. Monday to the crash site, where they found multiple people trapped in an overturned SUV. Two of them were declared dead at the scene.

Two women were seriously hurt and were taken to a hospital; one has life-threatening injuries, and the other's condition was not life-threatening.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes before Beaver Dam Road in Beltsville. Northbound traffic was being diverted to MD-193/Greenbelt Road.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash. U.S. Park Police are investigating.

