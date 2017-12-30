Light Snow Causes Slick Roads; NYE Will Be ‘Bone-Chilling’ Cold

A light snow dusted most of the D.C. area early Saturday, but Sunday will be all about the cold.

Frederick County, Maryland, saw 2.1 inches; Reagan National Airport reported 0.2 inches; Prince William County had 0.5 inches and Damascus, Maryland, had 0.8 inches.

U.S. Park Police responded to multiple accidents on the Baltimore-Washington and George Washington parkways on Saturday morning. Roads and sidewalks may still be slippery Saturday night because of the snow.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said Sunday will be "bone-chilling" cold and the region will wake up to feels-like temperatures in the single digits.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the 20s. Breezy and blustery conditions from the northwest are expected to push wind gusts to upwards of 20 mph, Theodore said.

