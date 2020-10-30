Several Injured in Shooting in Waldorf

Several people were injured in a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday night, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

There are reports of four men injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

They were flown to hospitals, one in critical condition and three in serious condition.

The shooting took place in the area of Room 301, a cigar and hookah lounge in the 2100 block of Crain Highway. It was reported to authorities at 9 p.m.

The scene is secure, according the sheriff's office. There is no word yet on a suspect.