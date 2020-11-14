The 2020 Salvation Army Share the Warmth Coat Drive is underway!

You can drop off coats at any Burke & Herbert Bank during regular business hours now through December 18th.

You can also drop off coats at any Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners location, or have them pick up your coat donation from your home, and receive a coupon for 25% off on your next order. Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners will clean of all coats donated to the Share the Warmth Coat Drive for FREE.

NBC4 is proud to be a sponsor of the Salvation Army Share the Warmth Coat Drive with our partners at Burke & Herbert Bank and Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners.