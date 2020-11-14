coat drive

Salvation Army Share the Warmth Coat Drive

Donate a new or gently used coat for a neighbor in need

The 2020 Salvation Army Share the Warmth Coat Drive is underway!

You can drop off coats at any Burke & Herbert Bank during regular business hours now through December 18th.

You can also drop off coats at any Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners location, or have them pick up your coat donation from your home, and receive a coupon for 25% off on your next order. Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners will clean of all coats donated to the Share the Warmth Coat Drive for FREE.

NBC4 is proud to be a sponsor of the Salvation Army Share the Warmth Coat Drive with our partners at Burke & Herbert Bank and Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners.

This article tagged under:

coat drive
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us