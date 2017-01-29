Snow Leaves Roads Slick; Several Schools Closed, Delayed

Several schools in the D.C. area will be closed or are opening two hours late Monday after snow fell across the area Sunday night.

Light rain and flurries started falling in some parts of the region Sunday night, and snow accumulated on grass, untreated sidewalks, decks and driveways overnight.

Schools in Page, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia are closed. Schools in Fairfax, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties are operating on a 2-hour delay.

Most of the snow had moved east of the D.C. area by 5 or 6 a.m.

Although the snow didn't stick to the roads, drivers should give themselves extra time to clean off their cars and to navigate the Monday morning commute.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said slow-moving trucks pretreated roads Sunday evening. Crews sprayed brine on interstates and main roads to prevent snow from sticking when it begins to fall overnight.

VDOT said trucks were staged on the roadsides starting at 10 p.m. Sunday to carry salt and sand to treat any roads as needed.

Temperatures on Monday will only top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.