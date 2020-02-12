Rain Showers Could Return for Wednesday Evening Commute

You'll have to keep your umbrella or raincoat handy for a couple more days.

There's a chance of rain in the D.C. area through Thursday, Storm Team4 says.

Wednesday should start off on the dry side and we may even see a little sunshine before the clouds and the rain move back in. The rain should arrive before the end of the evening commute. Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but wet roads will slow things down a bit.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s on Wednesday.

The heaviest rain will be on Thursday, but even then we are not expecting a total washout. The best chance of rain on Thursday will be during the early part of the day, so keep your rain gear near the door.

Temperatures on Thursday will warm into the upper 50s and even low 60s in some spots.

On Thursday, the weather will transition from rainy with mild temperatures to dry and cold.

Friday is set to be partly sunny and windy, with wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

Then the weekend is expected to be sunny but cold, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The good news? It will likely be dry.

As for snow, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer says the chances are very slim.

This winter without winter had become the winter of my discontent! Only 0.6" of snow in DC has us in 4th place for "least snowy" winter on records. Temps have been 4th warmest on record. It's time to try reverse psychology: I don't want snow! pic.twitter.com/C1LQVG1T2w — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 11, 2020

