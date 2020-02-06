Local
Maryland

Postal Worker Finds Missing 2-Year-Old Boy

The boy followed a relative out of his home then went missing, police said

By Willard West

By Willard West

A postal worker found a 2-year-old boy Thursday morning hours after the child went missing, police say.

The boy, whose first name is Ethan, went missing from his Elkridge, Maryland, home after following an adult out of the house after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Howard County police.

The family contacted police immediately and around 100 officers, firefighters and volunteers searched through the night for the boy. Searchers used K9s and a drone but struggled to find him in rainy weather.

Local

Maryland 5 hours ago

Maryland Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse of Teenage Student

Maryland 6 hours ago

‘End This Lunacy’: Manhunt for Suspect Who Shot 2 Maryland Detectives

A U.S. Postal worker driving north on I-95 just after 8 a.m. Thursday when he saw the little boy on the side of the highway. He pulled over, took the boy into his mail delivery van and called police.

The postal worker told police that he'd seen reports earlier about the missing boy.

Police say the boy walked about a half-mile from his home.

The boy was transferred to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore by ambulance but appears to be healthy, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Marylandnews
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us