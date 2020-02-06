Postal Worker Finds Missing 2-Year-Old Boy

A postal worker found a 2-year-old boy Thursday morning hours after the child went missing, police say.

The boy, whose first name is Ethan, went missing from his Elkridge, Maryland, home after following an adult out of the house after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Howard County police.

The family contacted police immediately and around 100 officers, firefighters and volunteers searched through the night for the boy. Searchers used K9s and a drone but struggled to find him in rainy weather.

A U.S. Postal worker driving north on I-95 just after 8 a.m. Thursday when he saw the little boy on the side of the highway. He pulled over, took the boy into his mail delivery van and called police.

The postal worker told police that he'd seen reports earlier about the missing boy.

Police say the boy walked about a half-mile from his home.

The boy was transferred to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore by ambulance but appears to be healthy, according to police.