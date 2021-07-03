Northern Virginia

Person Found Slain in Loudoun County Home

Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, are investigating a killing at a home in Round Hill, they said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive in the Stoneleigh neighborhood around 10 a.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The situation appears to have been isolated to the home and there is no indication of any threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

People in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence during the investigation, authorities said. 

More details were not immediately available.

