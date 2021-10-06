One Dead in Northwest DC Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night, police confirmed.

The victim's name and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately revealed.

First responders arrived at the scene in the Unit block of O Street NW at around 8:15 p.m., authorities said.

D.C. police warned the public that they are looking for a yellow or gold Honda in connection to the fatal shooting.

Earlier in the day, at around 5:30 a.m., a person was assaulted with a hammer on the same block.

The victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said the suspect, 53-year-old Leon Bailey, allegedly fled the scene but was ultimately caught and arrested.

More details about the attack were not provided.