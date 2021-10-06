Northwest DC

One Dead in Northwest DC Shooting

Earlier in the day, a person was assaulted with a hammer on the same block.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night, police confirmed.

The victim's name and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately revealed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

First responders arrived at the scene in the Unit block of O Street NW at around 8:15 p.m., authorities said.

D.C. police warned the public that they are looking for a yellow or gold Honda in connection to the fatal shooting.

Local

bicycles 28 mins ago

Thieves Target Bicycles in DC

homicide suspect 2 hours ago

Suspect in 3 Deaths Said Government Was Poisoning People With Vaccine: Court Documents

Earlier in the day, at around 5:30 a.m., a person was assaulted with a hammer on the same block.

The victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said the suspect, 53-year-old Leon Bailey, allegedly fled the scene but was ultimately caught and arrested.

More details about the attack were not provided.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us