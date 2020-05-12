Metropolitan Police Department

Officer Shot, Wounded Responding to Call in Southeast DC

By NBC Washington Staff

A D.C. police officer was shot and wounded after he responded to a call for service Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Police say the officer has an injury that’s not believed to be life-threatening after he was shot in the leg in the 3400 block of A Street SE, near East Capitol Street SE. 

Police were called to the block just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person who had been barred entry to an apartment complex. Officers confronted the suspect and a physical altercation occurred. 

The suspect took out a gun and the officer was shot. 

The suspect is in custody. Information was not released on their name and whether they also were hurt. 

