Missing DC Senior Last Seen Tuesday Afternoon

D.C. police have issued a Silver Alert to ask the public for help in finding a missing 69-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.
Sharon Priscilla Brown was last seen at 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ridge Place SE on Tuesday, Nov. 17, police said Sunday.
Brown stands at 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has a dark complexion, police say. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and beige shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.
