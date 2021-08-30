Mayor of Mount Airy Dies

Mount Airy Mayor Patrick T. Rockinberg has died, the Maryland town announced Sunday.

"Mayor Pat, as he was so affectionately known to Town citizens, colleagues, friends

and staff, led the Town for the past 11 years as its Mayor and Chief Executive Officer.

He was elected Mayor four times by the citizens of the Town," read a Facebook post from the Town of Mount Airy.

The post didn't say how Rockinberg died.

Rockinberg said in 2018 he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and planned to seek treatment while continuing to serve the town, the Frederick News-Post reported.

"His vibrant, positive personality, as well as his leadership, will be long remembered and greatly missed," the town's Facebook post said.