Maryland Police Officer Charged With Sex Abuse of a Minor

A Bladensburg, Maryland, police officer is accused of sexually abusing a minor in Baltimore County.

Bladensburg police put Officer LoQune Brown, an 8-year veteran, on administrative leave March 9 when Baltimore County police told the department about the allegation.

Brown was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.

“The allegation is extremely disturbing for our department and our community,” Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said in a statement. “We hold our officers to the highest standards of the law, and this does not reflect the professionalism, dedication or commitment of the men and women of the Bladensburg Police Department and their service to our community.”

The department honored Brown last year for saving a man’s life. He was assigned to the Community Action Team.

Bladensburg police are reviewing his involvement with the Town Youth Development programs.

News4 was unable to speak to Brown and has not determined if he has an attorney.

Brown is charged with a third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. He is being held without bond. His first court appearance is Friday.

Anyone who has any concerns about Brown should contact Bladensburg police.