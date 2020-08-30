Man's Body Found in Van's Cargo Area After Crash on I-95

Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young man whose body was found in the cargo area of a work van after a serious crash last week on I-95 in Prince William County.

The body of a “young, adult male” was found in the cargo area of a white Chevrolet work van after the crash was cleared, Virginia State Police said Saturday. The man has not been identified and it wasn't clear why he was in that part of the van.

A tractor-trailer was stopped early Thursday on the right shoulder of southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 160 for Route 123/Occoquan Lake Ridge. The tractor-trailer driver began to pull back into traffic and was hit from behind by the cargo van.

Photos from Montgomery County first responders, who happened to be in the area, show the front of the van was crushed.

While you slept ~230a Prince William Co, VA @mcfrs MDTF-1 came upon a vehicle collision on I95 & few of MD-TF1 units stopped & rendered aid until local fire rescue arrived - the @MontgomeryCoMD caravan will be headed to golf region via next stop in Charlotte, NC - safe travels pic.twitter.com/4rLY8JJ57h — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 27, 2020

The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued south.

State police responded at about 2:25 a.m. The man driving the van had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The young man’s body was later found and taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification.

The van driver was not identified and has not been charged with a crime, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact police.