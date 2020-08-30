Washington DC

Man Stabbed, Killed in Northwest DC

By NBC Washington Staff

ShutterStock

A 33-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

Police found Aaron Watts suffering from a stab wound in the unit block of Bates Street NW shortly after 10 p.m.

Medics took Watts to a hospital, but all life-saving efforts failed, police said.

Local

Montgomery County 3 hours ago

Last-Minute Preparations Underway for Virtual Back-to-School

crash 7 hours ago

Man's Body Found in Van's Cargo Area After Crash on I-95

Investigators determined the stabbing happened in the unit block of Florida Avenue NW.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous text message to 50411.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCStabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us