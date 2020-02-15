Man Shot, Killed Outside Dunbar High School in NW DC

A man was shot and killed outside Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. Saturday night as students were at the school for a basketball game, police say.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of N Street NW about 6 p.m., police said.

Officers found a man shot multiple times. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said a large black SUV was spotted driving away.

Dunbar's basketball team played Roosevelt High School at 6 p.m.

