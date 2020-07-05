Man Arrested in Killings of Virginia Brothers

Two brothers were shot and killed in Spotsylvania County Saturday in what appears to be an incident of road rage, police say.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 10:15 p.m. for a shooting that occurred in the area of Fox Run Drive. When they arrived they found two men dead in a car in the middle of the road.

Danny Lee Huffman, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Huffman, who was the initial 911 caller, said he was cut on the arm during an altercation with the two brothers. Police said, however, that both men were found in the car when they arrived. Huffman's arm was treated by medics on the scene.

Huffman was additionally charged with felony child endangerment because his 17-year-old son was in his car during the time of the incident.

The weapon used to kill the men was recovered from a pond on Huffman's property.

The initial investigation did not show any connection between Huffman and the two brothers.